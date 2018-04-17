‘The Flash’: New “Lose Yourself” Preview Introduces The Folded Man

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes look at “Lose Yourself”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will see Team Flash tracking down one of their last defenses in the fight against Clifford DeVoe — Edwin Gauss (Arturo Del Puerto), also known as the DC Comics villain Folded Man. In the comics, Edwin is a young genius who builds a suit that allows him to travel into the second and fourth dimensions. And judging by this video, The Flash‘s incarnation will have a similar sort of skillset, albeit with a different personality.

“Barry and team are trying to track down the last remaining Bus Meta.” executive producer Todd Helbing explains in the video. “Folded Man is a sort of off-the-grid hippy. Really big into meditation, and he has the ability to go into pocket dimensions and create his own.”

Meanwhile, the looming fight against DeVoe appears to be weighing heavily on Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), who will be taught a unique lesson by Barry.

“Ralph is sort of struggling with what to do if they’re confronted with DeVoe, ultimately. If they can’t defeat him, you know, they’ve been zero for 11 right now.” Hebling continues. “If they can’t stop him, then ultimately are they going to have to kill him? It’s sort of the last lesson that Barry can teach Ralph if you don’t kill. Especially when you have powers, there’s always another way.”

While things might sound ominous for the unlikely hero, it also seems to hammer home what Ralph’s arc has been throughout this season.

“The learning curve from zero to hero is a pretty big one.” Sawyer told reporters during a set visit last year. “It’s tricky because Ralph was not, you know, a bad guy but has just gone on this path. And so coming back from that has been tricky. And also kind of the animosity with Barry has been tricky for him too, but it’s given us a lot of opportunities to play off of that. And just now getting these powers it’s sort of like winning the lottery, like ‘I’ll buy an island, I’ll do this, I’ll do that’. It’s like whoa [but] take it easy. It’s kind of like learning that there’s risks that come with that too.”

You can view the synopsis for “Lose Yourself” below.

RALPH CONSIDERS CROSSING A LINE TO DEFEAT THE THINKER — When Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find a way to enter The Thinker’s lair, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) considers crossing a dangerous line to defeat DeVoe.

Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is concerned by Harry’s (Tom Cavanagh) recent behavior. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Lose Yourself” will air on April 17th.