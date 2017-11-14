‘The Flash’ Previews Elongated Man’s Unflattering Suit in “When Harry Met Harry” Featurette

The CW has released a new featurette for “When Harry Met Harry,” the upcoming sixth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The featurette gives fans an inside look at tonight’s episode which features not just Team Flash’s quest to figure out who the mysterious DeVoe is — which includes Harry (Tom Cavanagh) putting together a roundtable of version of himself from various Earths called The Council of Wellses — but also sees Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) get a costume for his first outing as a superhero.

However, Ralph’s Elongated Man costume is more than a little lacking and that’s just enough distraction for Ralph when he’s out with The Flash (Grant Gustin) as the pair attempt to stop a “bus meta,” Mina Chayton/Black Bison (Chelsea Kurtz). She’s brought a suit of armor to life and Ralph can’t help but find inspiration in it.

Hopefully Ralph’s distraction at his lackluster suit will be short lived. Sawyer recent said in an interview that the suit that debuts tonight isn’t the final version for Elongated Man.

“Yes, it does go through and evolution,” Sawyer said. “He will get a better suit. A different suit. Maybe not better. It’s very, very different.”

Of course, it’s not just the suit that is a challenge for Ralph in tonight’s episode. This is the first time Ralph has been out in the field as a hero, a new role for the disgraced police officer who may just find himself with a sharp learning curve as the newest member of Team Flash.

Fans will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to see just how Ralph — and that costume — fares in Elongated Man’s first official heroic outing.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.