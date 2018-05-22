‘The Flash’ Star Teases “Confusing” Season 4 Finale Cliffhanger

In just a matter of days, The Flash‘s fourth season will officially draw to a close, and series star Grant Gustin says it will end on quite a surprising note.

Gustin was recently asked about the Season Four finale, which is titled “We Are The Flash”, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. For the most part, Gustin expanded on the news that there will be two cliffhangers in the season finale, calling one of the cliffhangers “one of the most exciting” ones that the show has done, while the other is “one of the most dark and confusing.”

“When I say confusing, it’s more like, in Flash world you just desperately want to know, ‘What does this mean?’” Gustin clarified. “The first one gets you really excited about what’s to come, then the second one probably is going to make your stomach hurt, and want the next season immediately.”

Considering what we know about the “Inception-inspired” episode, this tease from Gustin is sure to only drum up more excitement. As executive producer Todd Helbing previously revealed, the cliffhangers are expected to tease the identity of the “Mystery Girl” (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy), who has become one of the most-theorized aspects of this season.

After being introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, Mystery Girl has garnered quite a lot of attention amongst The Flash fans. While rumors have swirled quite a bit around Mystery Girl’s identity – with theories ranging from Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats, to some sort of evil speedster – it sounds like fans will finally get some answers.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

And at the same time, the finale is expected to introduce some sort of new villain for the recently announced fifth season — and it sounds like it could be a notable DC Comics character.

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing said.

Are you excited to see what happens in The Flash‘s season four finale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “We Are The Flash” will air on May 22nd.