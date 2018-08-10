Grant Gustin Addresses ‘The Flash’ Season 5 Suit Leak, Calls out Body Shamers

Some The Flash fans recently got a look at Barry Allen’s newest costume, and it looks like series star Grant Gustin isn’t happy with how it came about.

Gustin recently took to Instagram to address the leaked photo of his season five costume, which some have criticized for being unflattering. As Gustin explains in his post, which you can check out below, the version of the suit in the photo is not what will ultimately be on screen, and fans should not have resorted to body shaming him because of the photo.

“I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way,” Gustin’s post reads in part. “Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too.”

Gustin also took to his Instagram story to address the photo leak, in a video that you can check out below.

Even with the leaked photo of the suit getting out, it sounds like there are still quite a lot of surprises in store for fans of The Flash.

“In the first episode… I don’t want to tell you too much, but in the first episode, two things happen that I’ve wanted to happen for five years.” Gustin explained recently to ComicBook.com. “One of them is a huge action sequence that is out of the comics, and I remember thinking when I read that ‘We’ll never be able to do that. Which sucks, because that’s so cool.’ And we’re doing it, yeah. We’re doing it in the first episode. And I’m really excited about it, because I know our visual effects guys are going to kill it, and what we shot was awesome.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.