‘The Flash’ Season 5 Poster Teases the West-Allen Family

The Flash‘s one-of-a-kind family tree now has a pretty awesome portrait.

E! News recently debuted a new poster for The Flash‘s upcoming fifth season, which highlights the “WestAllen” family of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, Nora was (finally) revealed to be Barry and Iris’ daughter in the Season 4 finale, after about half a season of fans speculating as much. And while it’s unclear exactly why Nora has traveled from the future to visit the younger versions of her parents, it sounds like fans will be intrigued by the answer.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the season finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

Even with her reasons for arriving in the past, early reports have hinted that Nora will strike up a pretty unique dynamic with her parents, one that even they are a bit confused by.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last month. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter, and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

On the flip side, it sounds like Nora will be getting along pretty perfectly with the younger iteration of her father.

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.