‘The Flash’: “Memorabilia” Preview Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Memorabilia”, the twelfth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode is poised to bring new revelations regarding the fight against Orlin Dwyer/Cicada (Chris Klein), as Team Flash tries to use a piece of technology to try to access the memories of Orlin’s niece, Grace Gibbons. But based off of what we already know, that’ll bring a particularly hairy situation along with it, as Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is trying to hide her alliance with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

“Nora is working with Thawne, and after her experiences with Barry and Thawne in Episode 8, she certainly knows Barry’s reaction to Thawne.” showrunner Todd Helbing recently revealed. “Now that she has a full understanding of their history, it makes it a little more complicated for her and Thawne in the future, and how she thinks her parents and everybody else on Team Flash would react to that [partnership]. It gets a little dicey for her, a little tricky, and in that episode (airing Jan. 29), there’s a situation that arises where Barry and Iris could learn [the truth], so Nora tries to keep that from happening. It’s a [fake science] trip that sort of goes awry.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Memorabilia” below!

BARRY AND IRIS LOOK INTO NORA’S MEMORIES — When Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) wants to use a memory machine on Barry (Grant Gustin) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to help gain access to Grace’s memories, Nora panics, fearing her parents will find out the secrets she’s been keeping from them. Nora secretly decides to use the machine on her own which ends in disaster after she gets trapped inside Grace’s mind. Barry and Iris go in after their daughter and Iris is brokenhearted by what she finds.

Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tricks Cisco (Carlos Valdes) into going out for a night out on the town.

Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Kristen Kim.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.