‘The Flash’ Season 5 Episode Titles Tease Death and Tragedy for the Team

The Flash season 5 will see Team Flash trying to figure out the mystery of Barry and Iris’ daughter Nora showing up from the future, even as a new villain (Chris Kline’s Cicada) rises to threaten Central City. Well, a new batch of Flash season 5 episode titles are revealing some new insights into the upcoming seasonal storyline – and it sounds like Team Flash has some dark times headed their way (again):

Episode 5.01 – Nora Episode 5.02 – Blocked Episode 5.03 – The Death of Vibe Episode 5.04 – News Flash Episode 5.05 – All Doll’d Up Episode 5.06 – The Icicle Cometh

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Spoiler TV, episode 3 of season 5 will be titled “The Death of Vibe,” which sounds like it’s going to be a very bad time for Cisco Ramon / Vibe (Carlos Valdes). Episode 6 of season 5 is called “The Icicle Cometh,” which seems to tease some pretty bad portents for Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker). Now that we know the titles, and see their implications, the question is: how worried should Flash fans be?

Like every Arrowverse show, The Flash has a history of teasing big disaster in episodes, only to stop well short of actually killing off major characters. “The Death of Vibe” could mean anything from a flash-forward to a dark event in Nora’s past (aka Team Flash’s future), to a situation that sees Cisco either lose his powers, or have to retire his Vibe persona. Meanwhile, “The Icicle Cometh” could indeed signal the re-emergence of Killer Frost (at Caitlin’s expense), or it could be the introduction of a different ice villain, with Killer Frost thrown under the shadow of suspicion, as a result. Both scenarios fit the kind of bait-and-switch that The Flash likes to pull, so don’t be surprised if that’s the case.

Of course, given the history of Cicada in the comics, the threats these episode titles tease could in fact be very real. Cicada was a villain who became a cult leader after getting hit by lightning on the night he murdered his wife, and that cult had one purpose: stealing the life forces of those who had been saved by The Flash, in order to give Cicada eternal life. It’s not hard to imagine the Arrowverse version of the DC villain going after metahumans created by the S.T.A.R. Labs’ explosion, in order to steal their “lifeforce” (read: dark matter energy). The effects of such attacks could indeed “kill” Vibe, and cause Killer Frost to once again assert control over Caitlin, if only out of self-preservation.

On a side note, episode 4 of season 5 is “Doll’d Up,” which seems to tease the introduction of classic Flash villain, Rag Doll.

What do you think these episode titles imply? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Flash Season 5 will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.