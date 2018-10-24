‘The Flash’: First Look at the Flash Museum in “The Death of Vibe”

In The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere, Nora referenced The Flash Museum as the source of her knowledge about her father. Tonight, The CW series did more than mention it, taking viewers to the iconic comic location in “The Death of Vibe”.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Death of Vibe”, below.

Tonight’s episode opened not in present day Central City, but in the future — 2032 to be specific. In the flash forward, fans see a young Nora Allen visiting The Flash Museum and reading up on the one villain her father Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) never caught: the serial killer Cicada. While that information, as well as the reveal that Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) presence has moved up the killer’s arrival in the timeline, ends up being very important the look at The Flash Museum is one that man fans have been waiting for.

For those unfamiliar, The Flash Museum first appeared in “Gangster Masquerade”, a “b” story from 1965’s The Flash #154 by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. In comics, the museum is dedicated to all heroes bearing The Flash mantle, though Barry Allen is the primary focus. It features different exhibits about the Flash, including various artifacts and weapons encountered by the Speedster, a Hall of Villains detailing all of his battles and foes, as well as other important elements of the Flash’s history. There’s even a working cosmic treadmill.

The Flash‘s take on the museum is likely a bit different than its comic iteration — the show’s visit is just brief enough that we don’t get to explore too much — but what is shown is a fascinating and satisfying look at a much-loved element of the character’s comic roots. How fascinating? We’ve compiled a few of the best moments from tonight’s episode so you can see for yourself just how cool The Flash Museum is.

The Flash Museum at STAR Labs

While HR Wells (Tom Cavanagh) wanted to turn STAR Labs into a museum back in Season 3, it looks like in the future it becomes The Flash Museum. The building has clearly been repaired and adorned with the Flash’s symbol as well as has a large, Flash statue outside just like it’s comic book counterpart. It’s also worth noting that this take on the Flash Museum differs a bit from the glimpse fans got back in the show’s first season when Barry ran through the Speed Force to travel back in time to save his mother.

Reverse Flash

The Flash Museum doesn’t just house artifacts about The Flash. It also houses artifacts and information about his various foes, including Reverse Flash whose yellow suit can be seen here along with the tachyon device displayed on the chest.

More Villains

Here’s another look at some of the other villains The Flash has faced, including Trickster and Zoom.

Savitar’s armor

An example of some of the various artifacts from villains the museum houses, including Savitar’s armor.

Artifacts

Another look at the artifacts in the museum’s Hall of Villains.

The Hall of Villians

The Hall of Villains has all artifacts of the great major badies fans of the series are familiar with, including The Thinker’s chair which can be clearly seen under the “Hall of Villains” sign.

