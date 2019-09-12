The Flash Can’t Stop the Coming Crisis in New Season 6 Teaser

The Flash‘s sixth season is officially less than a month away, and the show just dropped a pretty emotional bit of new footage to celebrate. On Wednesday, The CW released a new teaser for the show’s upcoming episodes, which appears to tease how the show will respond to the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. In the video, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) rigs Jay Garrick’s (John Wesley Shipp) hat up to some sort of technology, which appears to let him see a billion possible futures — and that he can’t stop the death that is soon arriving.

There’s quite a lot to glean from this short bit of footage, including the return of some version of Barry’s dead mother, Nora Allen (Michelle Harrison). Since we know that Nora remained alive on Earth-2 – and possibly other parts of the multiverse – it will be interesting to see exactly which version of his mother Barry is talking to.

While there’s always a chance that Barry is really talking about the show’s latest Big Bad, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), the topic of “Crisis” certainly won’t be far from the team’s minds,

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” former showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.