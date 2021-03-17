The Flash Recap: Everything You Missed in "Mother"

Last week on The Flash, Barry was back in action as the Fastest Man Alive thanks to his Artificial Speed Force, but it came at a price. The thing powering his abilities left him emotionless. He coldly brought Iris back from the Mirrorverse, but at great cost, and destroyed the Artificial Speed Force, leaving himself powerless again. This week, the timing of his loss of speed couldn't be worse with Eva McCulloch ramping up her plans for the world and time running out to not only save Iris but figure out how to somehow bring their lost friends home. Both of those things come together in Tuesday night's episode as well as does the surprising return of the original Dr. Harrison Wells. As Eva's powers grow and she starts carrying out an actual invasion, Team Flash is going to need all the help they can get -- including from an old friend -- in order to save not just those left in the Mirrorverse, but the whole world as well. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Mother", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Mother". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Barry's Back The episode picks up where the premiere ended. Cisco and the others wake up and find Barry with Iris who is in dire shape, but it's the real Barry and not the emotionless one so the team forgives him. As for Iris, it turns out that when Barry forced her out of the Mirrorverse, it messed with her brain and it's unclear if she will recover. Barry also is without his speed and says he's done with the Artificial Speed Force because of the harm it causes and thus, there is no more Flash.

Eva's Invasion All over Central City, Eva uses any reflective surface available to replace people with her Mirror Children. It becomes so much of a crisis for the city that, at Team Flash's suggestion, they prompt a partial blackout, but it's not enough to stop Eva, just slow her down a little. At one point, Eva even lures Barry into her Mirrorverse, telling him to give in because they can't win -- and she wants him to lead humanity into the Mirrorverse so that her Children can do better for the real world.

Old Friends Return As the Mirror Children situation continues to escalate, Sue Dearbon shows up at the CCPD to warn Joe that something very wrong is going on. She later shows up at STAR Labs with a severely injured Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man. Ralph was apparently using the blackout to get into McCulloch Technologies in order to obtain evidence to clear Sue's name, but was caught in the building when Eva blew it up. The heat melted his face and gravely injured him so Sue brought him to STAR to be fixed up. Dr. Harrison Wells also show sup at STAR Labs and introduces himself to everyone, explaining that he is the .01 percent of particles that didn't transfer to the AFS and that the multiverse still needed one Wells. The other Wells did leave behind memories and an imprint and Dr. Harrison Wells wants to help and reminds him he's the Paragon of Love.

The Power of Love Barry goes to Iris and talks to her in her semi-comatose state and after pouring his heart out to her, he felt a spark, waking Iris up and Barry thinks that whatever is left of the real Speed Force exists in Iris. The team comes together to set things up and Iris comes to power it without hesitation. Thinking of his love for Iris, his family, and his friends, Barry begins to run and the Speed Force begins to come back to life. The Flash is back.

A Better World The Flash confronts Eva while at the CCPD. Eva declares herself Mirror Monarch, but Cisco -- now in a modified suit that lets him be Vibe, shows up with Frost to help him fight. Eva then duplicates herself for the fight. Eva takes Flash down, but Iris shows up to help. Eva tries to take Iris out with shards of mirror but Iris can control them too. Iris confronts her with the chaos her "children" are causing and it's an appeal that works. Eva tries to stop it, but her children are now too strong for her to control so Iris and the Flash join forces with her and together they are strong enough. Eva then brings everyone who was lost home. A remorseful Eva goes back to the Mirrorverse to build a better world. prevnext