The Flash Recap: Everything You Missed in "Fear Me"

The Flash's seventh season is well underway and thus far it's been a season full of surprises. Not only was Eva McCulloch/Mirror Monarch (Efrat Dor) ultimately defeated not with might but with compassion, but Team Flash has had to deal with some major goodbyes as well as surprising hellos. Over the course of just four episodes thus far, the team lost Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), met the original Harrison Wells (also Tom Cavanagh) and said goodbye to him as well, and in the final minutes of last week's "Central City Strong" were introduced to a Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) who had somehow separated from Caitlin Snow (also Danielle Panabaker). This week, while Frost and Caitlin try to figure out their situation, the team will have a whole new and terrifying threat to take on. As we've seen in previews and the previously released synopsis for this week's "Fear Me", a powerful new villain Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer) wreaks havoc on Central City, as he channels and amplifies everyone's fears. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has his own issues to face when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) arrives from the Governor's Municipal Logistics Commission to visit the CCPD. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Fear Me", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Fear Me". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Big surprises As Barry watches video footage of his battle from last week, Caitlin and Cisco introduce him to Frost who, as we saw at the end of last week's episode, is now a separate person from Caitlin. Barry and Iris are stunned. It turns out that when Frost was blasted with Eva's Mirror Gun, it prompted the creation of a separate body. As they're all talking, they get an alert that the same energy signatures from the mystery opponent last week -- now named Fuerza -- is there at the lab and suddenly the physical manifestation of the Speed Force -- Nora, who looks just like Barry's mom -- drops from the lightning badly hurt.

Bad dreams all around The first inkling that something is wrong is when Cecile has a waking nightmare while working at home. Joe snaps her out of it. At the CCPD, Iris and Joe talk and realize that there are other reports of this "Freddy Kreuger" like villain. When The Flash shows up to a police call, he finds two officers under the same sort of nightmare hallucination and comes face-to-face with the villain -- Psych -- himself. Psych sends Barry into a hallucination where he faces Reverse Flash and is then stabbed by Savitar. The wound manifests in real life, but Barry heals thanks to his speed powers. The team decides to use the mental dampeners they used with Grodd for their next face off with Psych, but they are useless. The Flash, Frost, and Cisco are all drawn into their biggest fears, Barry's being that everyone he loves will die and that it is his fault

Living separate lives Caitlin wants to merge back with Frost, but Frost is reluctant. She even sabotages the Firestorm matrix device so that they can't. Realizing something is off with Frost, Caitlin goes to talk to her. Frost says that her nightmare was that Cait turned her in for her crimes. The pair come to understand that losing each other are their shared greatest fear and decide to confront it by living as separate people for the first time. Cait and Frost decide to be roommates.

Wakeup call Psych attacks the entire city with his escalating nightmare powers and Barry has the idea that they can use Cecile's powers to project just one emotion across a huge area. To do this, they have to use The Thinker's chair and Cecile is scared to do so, but agrees. As Psych's attack spreads, people all over Central City are trapped in nightmares. The Flash races toward him, but is stuck in a nightmare again himse -- and for Barry they get worse each time. He's nearly lost to it when Cisco tells him to fight because it's not real. He does so, Cecile feels his courage and amplifies it. The courage energy frees the people and defeats Psych.