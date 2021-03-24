The Flash: "Fear Me" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Fear Me", the fifth episode of The Flash's seventh season set to air on Tuesday, March 30th. The episode will see Team Flash take on a truly terrifying new villain -- as you can see in the preview, this latest treat appears to be playing on people's fears and creating nightmare-like scenarios in order to terrorize Central City. Given everything that Central City has been through this season, the team will no doubt do everything they can to stop it.

You can check out both the preview and the official episode synopsis below.

"PSYCH ATTACKS CENTRAL CITY – When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Thomas Pound and teleplay by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker."

The introduction of Psych may also be leading into what series star Grant Gustin recently teased as a really cool comic book storyline. At the end of last week's "Mother", a scene that was set "18 Hours Earlier" revealed that the restoration of the Speed Force unleashed a rainbow of other kinds of lightning into the sky over Central City. Many fans took that as a clue that the series could be gearing up for its take on the comics storyline "Flash War" which saw the release of three new Forces: the Sage Force, Strength Force, and Still Force. In comics, Psych is eventually revealed to be a conduit of the Sage Force, an energy field similar to the Speed Force that gives him an array of psychic powers -- which he soon uses to blackmail villains.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Fear Me" airs March 30th.