The Flash Season 7 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Season 7 of The CW's The Flash saw some big shifts for the Scarlet Speedster and the rest of his team. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic cutting Season 6 short, Season 7 not only saw a resolution to the Mirror Mistress storyline, but saw Team Flash take on new challenges, say goodbye to old friends, and hello to some unexpected visitors as well. And while there isn't too long to wait before the show returns for Season 8, if fans want to relive the most recent season of the popular DC series or get caught up on anything they've missed, they're in luck. Season 7 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix.

Season 7 of The Flash followed Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as he tried to stop Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and rescue Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) from the Mirror Universe as it wrapped up Season 6's storylines. After that, the series saw Team Flash dealing with the aftermath of Eva's attack as well as the emergence of new Forces before rounding into another major threat near the end of the season with the return of Godspeed.

The season also saw the departure of two of the series' original cast members. Both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh exited the series in Season 7, though the door remains open for them to return in the future. Indeed, both Cavanagh and Valdes had additional appearances in Season 7 after their departures with both actors appearing in the season finale.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed," The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

Season 7 of The Flash is now streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1 through 6 are also available to stream on the platform. The series will return for Season 8 this fall, returning on Tuesday, November 16. Season 8 will kick off with special, five-episode events.

