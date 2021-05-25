The CW Reveals Fall 2021 Schedule

Over a year after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted life and entertainment as we knew it, things are starting to resume something approaching normal and that means television schedules are starting to fall back into familiar patterns as networks look ahead to their upcoming fall programming. On Tuesday, The CW released their 2021-2022 season schedule, revealing when new seasons of fan-favorite series will return, when brand new series will debut, as well as the network's expansion into Saturday night programming, giving the network a full week of original entertainment for viewers.

There were a few shifts and surprises in the schedule mostly in terms of changes on nights some beloved shows air. Riverdale, which has aired on Wednesday nights at 9/8c since its debut will move to Tuesday nights after The Flash this fall -- and both series will return with five-episode events to kick things off -- while Batwoman will make the move from Sundays to Wednesdays. The network also shared that two of the network's eagerly-anticipated new series, All American: Homecoming and Naomi will be making their debuts midseason in 2022, along with Charmed Season 4, DC's Stargirl Season 3, Dynasty Season 5, In the Dark Season 4, Kung Fu Season 2, Roswell, New Mexico Season 4, and Superman & Lois Season 2.

“This year, as we begin to return to more normalized production schedules, The CW is firing on all cylinders. The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. “We are rolling out an exciting line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of Legends of the Hidden Temple along with new series slated for midseason, All-American: Homecoming and Naomi. The CW continues to grow and innovate on a multiplatform basis with more original programming and more ways for advertisers to connect with our audience.”

Read on for The CW's 2021-2022 fall schedule, as well as a new teaser video commemorating the season.