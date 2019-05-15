The Flash Season 5 Finale Recap: Goodbyes a Plenty in “Legacy”

The finale picks up immediately following last week’s episode with Ralph stepping in the front of the mirror gun blast and he’s gravely injured. At STAR Labs, Sherloque uncovers the reason Ralph stopped the team from destroying the dagger — it’s physically attached to Thawne in the future and if they destroy it in the present, it’d allow the Reverse Flash to break out of prison in the future.

The team makes quick work on fixing Ralph’s condition with all it taking is a simple Vibe blast from Cisco, though Ralph regains consciousness with a limited vocabulary. Together, the team tracks Cicada down to the wilderness outside of Central City. Nora’s able to speak with Grace’s consciousness inside her mind and convince her to take the cure, but it doesn’t work.

We then see the adult Grace return to the cabin and start fighting Team Flash. She nearly kills Nora but Cisco’s able to vibe the mirror gun to Barry, who uses it on her dagger. The dagger starts to vaporize and the adult Grace grabs it, only to get vaporized herself. Naturally, this allows Thawne to break free in the future.

What follows is a massive fight in the future between Thawne and Team Flash. Things come to a head when Nora realizes she’s starting to disappear and it’s revealed that she doesn’t exist in the new timeline where the dagger is destroyed. Thawne tells them that they can save her by entering the Negative Speed Force, but she refuses because it will make her just like Thawne. Barry and Iris hug her as she dissolves into nothingness.

The team heads back to the current timeline to grieve, leading Sherloque to head back to his own Earth. Iris and Barry cope with reading through the journal she left behind, finding a drive with a pre-recorded video with a heartfelt message about loving the two.

The episode ends with the infamous newspaper in the hidden room changing the date Barry disappears in a crisis to 2019.

Other tidbit’s from the finale:

Cisco reveals his true identity and powerset to Camila on a date and she’s supportive of him. At the end of the episode, Cisco convinces Caitlin to give him the metahuman cure.

Captain Singh reveals he’s been promoted to Chief of Police and offers Joe his job as Captain. He then reveals he knows Barry is The Flash.

The Flash will return next Fall for a sixth season.

