The Flash Recap With Spoilers: “Love Is a Battlefield” on Valentine’s Day

The Flash is comfortably sitting in a post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” world, and all of its heroes are definitely on new ground. Now that the multiverse has been saved (for now), Central City’s heroes are willing to slow down and celebrate the holidays, including this weekend’s Valentine’s Day. Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of The Flash without something going wrong, and tonight’s episode was no exception. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s installment, “Love Is a Battlefield”. Obviously, spoilers for this week’s episode below! Only look if you want to know!

Iris gets out of the mirror she was briefly trapped in. The next morning, she makes pancakes for Barry as a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, which takes him by surprise. Barry and Iris remember that they had a reservation planned for Valentine’s Day, and decide to book another reservation early so they can celebrate the holiday without interruptions.

They go to dinner, where Barry is surprised that Iris speaks Italian. Amunet Black crashes the dinner, and begins to leave with some sort of stolen tech. Barry tries to arrest her as a CCPD officer, but she refuses, and says she’s going to tell everyone Barry’s The Flash if he doesn’t let her go. Barry decides to try to investigate, but Iris volunteers to do so instead. Iris goes inside of a bar that they know Amunet frequents, and catches everyone’s attention when she asks for Amunet. A bouncer confronts her, but she breaks a bottle over his head. The bartender finds this impressive and gives Iris information on Amunet’s location.

They find Amunet, who is confronted by Goldface, who she used to date. Barry and Iris realize that Amunet and Goldface are starting a gang war. Amunet and Goldface begin to argue about relationship things, but are confronted by a CCPD agent. Iris investigates the two devices, and realizes they’re connected to some kind of rare plant that has been shipped to the Central City arboredum. Barry asks Iris about why she’s acting different, and she explains that she’s grown up in the time leading up to “Crisis”, and doesn’t deserve to just be sidelined anymore. She starts crying and leaves.

Iris visits Amunet, and offers her help in the fight against Goldface. Iris explains that the plant has pollen with the ability to read minds, and Amunet confirms it. Iris says she wants to use the pollen for herself to read Barry’s mind, and Amunet thinks that’s a great idea.

Barry meets with Joe, and asks for advice about what’s going on with Iris. Joe says that part of being in a relationship is continuing to grow together and communicate with each other.

Amunet tells Iris about how she and Goldface wanted the orchid to be their biggest score. They find the orchid, and Amunet attaches the pieces together to make a weapon, which Goldface quickly intercepts. A fight ensues, and Barry arrives to save Iris. He then tries to get Amunet and Goldface to communicate, but it doesn’t work. In the fight, the pollen from the orchid gets on both of them, and they’re able to tell that they still have feelings for each other, and begin to kiss.

Later, Iris and Barry embrace and celebrate Valentine’s Day — as the real Iris looks on from inside a mirror.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Allegra and Frost meet at CCPN. Allegra complains about Valentine’s Day, in part because of an ex who had previously broken her heart. Frost decides to help Allegra and the guy get back together. They find the guy at Jitters — where he’s very clearly in a relationship with the barista. Allegra gets upset and leaves.

Nash visits Frost, and asks why she’s sad on Valentine’s Day. Frost worries that she’s unable to become a good person, but Nash comforts her. He suggests trying to get through to Allegra again.

Frost visits Allegra, and apologizes. Allegra tells her story, and says that she ghosted her ex because she was afraid to tell him she’s a meta. Frost suggests that they try to reconnect. Allegra does that, and tells Frost that it went well, and that she and her ex are going to be friends. Nash later arrives and reveals that the Allegra of his Earth was his daughter, and Frost offers to talk to him whenever he needs. Nash looks across the room and sees an alternate version of Wells, who vanishes in the blink of an eye.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.