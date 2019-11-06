The Flash: SPOILER Dies in “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach”

With The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover looming closer, the notion that nothing lasts forever – and that some characters might be marked for death – has had an interesting impact on the Arrowverse this season. The Flash is no exception, especially now that the team knows that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) probably needs to die in order for the entire universe to survive. While “Crisis” is still a little over a month away, tonight’s episode saw the series kill off an unexpected – and fan-favorite – character. Spoilers for this week’s episode of The Flash, “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened on Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) holding down the fort at STAR Labs, as Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) went on a pre-Crisis vacation. This was complicated by both Cisco developing sleepwalking-like “breach psychosis”, and by Breacher (Danny Trejo) bringing some heartbreaking news along with him. As he revealed, Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) had recently been vaporized to death in a fight against an elusive hacker named Echo, who she had been tracking down for years.

Cisco and Kamilla (Victoria Park) began to investigate Gypsy’s murder, which leads to Cisco and Breacher attempting to vibe a vision of the attack. They find out that the murderer looks exactly like Cisco, which he initially blames on the breach psychosis. Cisco later discovers that his psychosis was caused by his white noise machine being hacked — and the code looks like something that only he could create.

Cisco outsmarts Breacher and his Earth-19 Collector agents, ultimately tracking down Echo to an abandoned warehouse. It’s there that Cisco confirms that Echo is a doppelganger of himself, who killed Gypsy in the split-second that she thought he was Earth-1 Cisco. The pair then engage in a fight, but Cisco ultimately gets the upper hand, and Echo is sent to an Earth-19 prison.

Although Gypsy hasn’t appeared on The Flash since the end of Season 4 (largely because Camacho is part of the ensemble casts of All Rise and Watchmen), the notion that she’s confirmed dead will certainly polarize some fans. While it’s hard to deny that Valdes and Trejo gave incredibly emotional performances in the episode, the fact that Gypsy’s death was largely filtered through the men in her life feels like yet another example of the increasingly-outdated “Women in Refrigerators” trope. Granted, there’s always the chance that Gypsy’s death could be retconned at some point down the line (stranger things have definitely happened in the Arrowverse), but in the meantime, the notion of her demise is still a little heartbreaking.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.