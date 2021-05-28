The Flash: "Masquerade" Synopsis Released

✖

We're smack-dab in the middle of Season 7 of The Flash, and the new batch of episodes have definitely brought a lot of major changes. In addition to the exit of two of the series' original cast members, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh, the season has shook things up for the remaining cast members — and now we know exactly where that's going next. On Thursday, The CW released a synopsis for "Masquerade", the thirteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode is expected to bring some significant trouble for Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), particularly with regards to her psychic powers.

"CECILE IS TRAPPED – Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker."

The significance of Chester's role in the episode is definitely interesting as well, especially given how much the fan-favorite character has grown over the course of the season.

"The biggest thing about Chester is he's such a fun-loving guy and such a happy dude," McKnight told ComicBook.com in an interview last month. "But the way I like to explain him is he's a fan of the show who's on the show and he's a kid in a man's body. And so with that being on Team Flash and seeing these people who do the things that he loves to do and the things that he loves to witness at the highest level, there's a little bit of imposter syndrome in there and there's a little bit of lack of confidence and not really knowing where he stands and not really knowing if he fits and if he's smart enough to do this and if he can handle all the things that come with being a member of Team Flash. So going back in time and dealing with some of these things that he's been carrying, that's direct correlation to his relationships with the people in his life and the people in his past where he hasn't always felt like he measured up."

"So going through this thing that he goes through in this episode and rebuilding those connections and realizing things that he wasn't even aware of, it was a big, big boost to his confidence, big boost to his belief in himself," McKnight continued. "And he has something to emulate now. He has something to look up to, where before he didn't have that figure in his life where he could look at and say, 'Oh, I want to be this.' He's just been figuring it out. Now he knows that he has that thing and that, yeah, it's going to change him a lot moving forward."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Masquerade" will air on June 15th.