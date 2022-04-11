The Flash Star Robbie Amell Speaks out on That Shocking Ronnie Raymond Return

Last week on The Flash, there was a stunning revelation about the mysterious and deadly Black Flame. In the episode’s final moments, the Black Flame approached Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) in her apartment, but instead of attacking her, it transformed into a creepy black flame skull and spoke to her using the words of her dead husband, Ronnie Raymond. As we’ve seen from previews for this week’s episode, it will prompt Team Flash to have to confront the idea that the killer their chasing could be their deceased friend and now, Robbie Amell is opening up about that tricky return.

Speaking with TVLine, Amell said the how is something that even he can’t fully explain, but that given his character’s history, this sort of return probably really isn’t that surprising.

“That’s such a good question, and people much smarter than me should be answering it,” Amell said. “But I’ve only died three times on the show already — or was it four? — so if I’m able to come back that many times, this shouldn’t be that surprising.”

And Amell has a point there. Ronnie Raymond initially was believed to have died in the STAR Labs particle accelerator disaster that was responsible for giving Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) his speedster powers, but it was later revealed that he’d instead been fused with Dr. Martin Stein (Victor Garber) with the pair going on to become the original Firestorm. Unfortunately, Ronnie died again when he and Stein — as Firestorm — flew into the eye of a singularity that had formed over Central City. The pair were separated and only Stein survived. It’s not too much of a stretch to consider that he could return again. However, as we’ve seen previously, the Black Flame has tried to impersonate the lost loved ones of others, specifically Chester (Brandon McKnight). It’s something that will give Team Flash pause and Amell admits being skeptical might not be a bad idea.

“Yeah, it’s tough to trust a giant black flame, skull-looking thing,” Amell said. “It doesn’t really paint a cozy picture. I would be a little skeptical if I were them.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Resurrection” airs on April 13th.

Are you looking forward to Amell’s return to The Flash? Do you think Ronnie really is the Black Flame? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.