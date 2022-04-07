The Flash: “Resurrection” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Resurrection”, the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. This week’s episode saw Team Flash get a little closer to capturing Black Flame, but its final moments saw a pretty stunning revelation about who Black Flame might actually be (and this is your warning: spoilers for this week’s episode, “Reckless”, beyond this point). Now, in the new preview it seems that at least one member of Team Flash is absolutely convinced of Black Flame’s real identity — and is willing to do whatever it takes to help them.

The end of “Reckless” saw Black Flame approach Caitlin and speak to her as her late husband, Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell). However, unlike when Black Flame approached Chester (Brandon McKnight) as his dead father, Black Flame didn’t shapeshift. And if Black Flame really is Ronnie, Caitlin is determined to save him. You can check out the preview below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

“WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.”

‘What’s more inconvenient as you’re starting to date than to have your ex-husband show up?” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean part of that’s actually very funny. It’s comedic. I’m not saying it’s the funniest storyline, so please don’t get me wrong, because it’s not. It’s obviously very dramatic and intense, but it isn’t a coincidence that she starts to date and Robbie Amell is guesting on our show. It’s part of the complicated journey that she’s going to go on to really kind of find out who she is at her core, because that’s what we want to ask this season. Who is Caitlin? Oh, she’s a doctor. Well, does that really define her? Okay, she’s a member of Team Flash, but does that really define her? Who is she really? That’s what we’ll get to know in the middle of Season 8.”

“It was really nice to be back,” Amell previously told TV Line. “Most of my stuff is with Danielle and it was great to see her. We both have kids now, so it was really great to just catch up. And obviously, I have some stuff with Grant… It was really great to get to go back and kind of do something fun, which you’ll see.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Resurrection” will air on April 13th.