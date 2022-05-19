The Flash May Have Just Teased a Surprising Speedster

✖

The Flash's latest batch of episodes have been taking viewers on an interesting ride, prompting a lot of speculation about where the Scarlet Speedster's TV presence is headed next. Part of that fuel has been a wide array of Easter eggs and comic references, which seem to range from innocuous name-drops to larger teases of what's to come. This week's episode, "Into the Still Force", continued that trend, and might have name-dropped a speedster who fans have been wanting to see on the show essentially since its inception. Spoilers for Season 8, Episode 15 of The Flash, "Into the Still Force", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) entering the Still Force in an attempt to find Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), who had suddenly and randomly disappeared. After crossing paths with Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in the Still Force, Barry is able to use his connection to the Still Force to access all timelines at once. As Barry reveals to Nora, this allows him to see a future Nora married to her wife, as well as Bart West-Allen (Jordan Fisher) and his kids. He then remarks "Max!" before being brought back to the present with Nora, as the pair try to escape the Still Force.

This seems to be the show's biggest reference yet to Max Mercury, a speedster with a unique role in the Flash Family. Originally created by Jack Cole and Chuck Mazoujian, Max debuted as Quicksilver in the Quality Comics universe in 1940's National Comics #5. Eventually, Max was folded into the main DC universe, and was established as being born in the early 19th century, and being a superhero from the Golden Age and beyond through the ability to time travel. Max eventually became a mentor of Bart's.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.