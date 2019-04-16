Who Is Godspeed on ‘The Flash’?

Tonight’s episode of The Flash is an exciting one for fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse series. Not only is it the show’s first new episode after being off for a few weeks and the directorial debut of the series’ own Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost), but it will also see the introduction of a new and eagerly-anticipated villain: Godspeed. A first look at the potentially game-changing speedster was released by the network yesterday, but now that we know what Godspeed looks like there’s a larger question to answer: who is Godspeed?

Godspeed is a relatively new character in comics. First appearing in The Flash: Rebirth #1, Godspeed was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. He is, as his name would suggest, a speedster, but he has a power that most speedsters in the DC Universe probably wouldn’t mind having themselves. That power? Godspeed has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force — an action that can kill the speedster in the process. This ability makes Godspeed crazy deadly and it’s only the tip of the iceberg in terms of his skills. He’s a speedster with all that comes with — one that may just be even faster than Barry Allen himself.

And when it comes to Barry Allen, Godspeed also has a personal tie to him. Like several of The Flash’s villains, August Heart — Godspeed’s real identity — was initially a colleague and friend of Barry’s. In comics, August’s brother was murdered, and the killer set free when evidence was destroyed when Barry and his lab were struck by lightning. When August is struck by lightning from a Speed Force storm, he initially teams up with Barry (who reveals his identity as The Flash to him) to help round up newly-created speedsters turned criminals. However, August — as Godspeed — ends up killing the main suspect in his brother’s murder and admits to Barry that he’s given up on the justice system. Instead, he’s using his new powers to be judge, jury, and executioner, exacting justice for his brother in on his terms.

It’s not yet clear exactly how The Flash will interpret Godspeed and his motivations, a new speedster villain is the last thing Barry and Team Flash need right now. Not only are they dealing with the vicious Cicada 2/Grace (Sarah Carter), but they also just discovered Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) big secret. Nora has been working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) and while it’s not entirely clear what the all-around motivation is for the team-up — this is Thawne after all — what is clear is that Barry (Grant Gustin) is not handling it well. Tonight’s episode will see Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree with how to deal with Nora — with Team Flash poring over Nora’s journal to find out more.

Are you excited for Godspeed to make his live-action debut tonight on The Flash? Let us know in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Godspeed” premieres tonight, April 16.