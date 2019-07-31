The Flash’s Eric Wallace Says He’s Trying to Borrow Arrow’s Mister Terrific

While Arrow is heading into its final season — and it seems to be one that will take place largely without the extended Team Arrow involved, while showrunners focus on Oliver Queen’s journeys with the Monitor, at least one Team Arrow member might still have a future ahead of him beyond Green Arrow’s death in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Who? None other than Curtis Holt, better known as Mister Terrific. Played by Echo Kellum, Curtis came into the series a little later, but has made himself a regular presence on the show. The character also appeared in an acclaimed, short-lived series that featured stories written by Eric Wallace.

Wallace, years later, is now the showrunner on Arrow‘s sister series The Flash, and so when ComicBook.com’s Brandon David met with him on the press line at Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this month, we had to ask whether he might bring Curtis on board to tell some of those Mister Terrific stories that he either did tell in the comic, or could have told if he had been on it longer. And, lucky for fans of the series (which includes this writer), the answer is at least a tentative yes.

“I was talking to Marc Guggenheim about this a couple of weeks ago,” Wallace admitted. “I said, ‘how can I borrow Mister Terrific and get him on The Flash for a while, because I really love the guy?’ I’m not saying that’s happening immediately but I’m certainly going to try.”

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash season six will debut on October 8, 2019. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news about The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and much more, and let us know below what you hope to see in the coming season of The Flash.