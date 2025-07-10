10 Most Influential Comic Book Artists of All Time

The most influential comic book artists of all time date back to the genesis of comic books and encompass a diverse range of styles that many artists today draw inspiration from when creating their work. A comic book is a visual art form, and that is why, when speaking about creators, both the writer and artist are always listed together. This comes from the artists behind books in DC and Marvel Comics, as well as those from other companies, going back to men like Will Eisner, who created the iconic The Spirit comic books. There have been many great artists throughout the history of comics, but only a select few have truly influenced the generations that followed with their impressive figure drawings and compositions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans and professionals will always remember the most influential comic book artists as the people who changed the art of comics into something incredibly unique.

10) John Buscema

marvel comics

John Buscema got his start in comics in the 1940s, working as a journeyman on titles such as Strange Tales, Tales of Suspense, and the Roy Rogers comic. However, he made his true mark when he joined Marvel Comics. After the legendary Jack Kirby left the company, Buscema took over as the top artist. He melded Kirby’s compositions with his unique figure drawings, becoming an artist from whom countless future creators drew inspiration. Often referred to as “The Michelangelo of Comics,” Buscema worked on titles such as The Avengers, The Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four, and Thor. In 2002, the year of his death, he was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame. In 2004, the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame also inducted him.

9) Jim Steranko

marvel comics

Jim Steranko took on a very different form of comics, even when he worked for Marvel. Instead of the artwork fans are accustomed to in superhero stories, Steranko primarily worked on spy books, which mainly featured Nick Fury and SHIELD. It was clear that Steranko took as much inspiration from spy movies as he did from comic book artists who came before him. He used forms of surrealism and pop art to make his pages stand out and look unlike anything else being done in comics. Steranko was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2006.

8) Jim Lee

dc comics

Jim Lee came along years after many of the most influential comic book artists, but his work was just as groundbreaking and influential. Lee got his start in comics in 1987 when he drew Alpha Flight and The Punisher: War Journal. However, he gained his first taste of superstardom when he began drawing The Uncanny X-Men, which Chris Claremont was scripting. To understand his influence in the world of comics, the beloved cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series utilized his art designs for the show. Lee was also one of the co-founders of Image Comics, where he created WildC.A.T.s and Gen13. Finally, he took his talent to DC, where his work on Batman: Hush and Superman Unchained proved he was one of comics’ most talented modern-day artists.

7) Neal Adams

dc comics

Neal Adams was not only an influential comic book artist but also a champion for creator rights. He was one of the artists who finally helped Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster receive pension and recognition rights for creating Superman. With that said, he was a fantastic creator in his own right, working for DC Comics in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrote for Deadman and Batman, and had an acclaimed run on Green Lantern/Green Arrow. He was also instrumental in bringing Batman back to a more serious character after the classic TV show made him kitsch. He also worked with Marvel on books such as The Avengers and Uncanny X-Men. In 1998, he was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.

6) Alex Ross

dc comics

Alex Ross came into the comic industry and did something completely different. Ross first gained recognition for his work on the 1994 Marvel miniseries Marvels, which featured an art style characterized by a more photo-realistic painted design, making his work distinct from that of anyone else in comics. His most popular work came in the pages of DC Comics’ Kingdom Come miniseries, which he also co-wrote. Ross was initially inspired by names like George Pérez and Bernie Wrightson, but the paintings of Norman Rockwell also influenced his art style. Throughout his career, Ross has won 10 Eisner Awards with 12 nominations.

5) John Romita Sr.

marvel comics

John Romita Sr. was one of the original artists who helped launch Marvel Comics. He got his start early in his comic book career with Timely and Atlas Comics, which led to his advancement at Marvel when the company acquired those publishers. Before Marvel, he worked on the Timely Comics book Captain America, and that led to his great success at Marvel a few years later. After working as an inker on Jack Kirby’s books, he finally got his titles, including Daredevil, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Fantastic Four. Romita created the designs for everyone from Mary Jane Watson and Kingpin to villains like Rhino and Shocker. Romita became an influence on many pencilers, including his son John Romita Jr., who followed in his dad’s footsteps.

4) George Pérez

dc comics

Several very influential artists debuted in the 1970s and 1980s, carrying Marvel and DC Comics into boom periods. At the time, a young artist named George Pérez also began to make a name for himself when he started at Marvel, drawing comics such as Fantastic Four and The Avengers. However, Pérez exploded in popularity when he helped create a new title for DC, The New Teen Titans, that utilized Marvel’s popular character-driven storylines. This was the series that introduced the team as most people know it today, featuring names like Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire. His work was so popular that he was invited to draw the massive crossover series, Crisis on Infinite Earths, one of the most influential miniseries DC ever created.

3) Steve Ditko

marvel comics

Steve Ditko helped create some of the most famous superheroes and villains in Marvel Comics history. Ditko studied under Batman artist Jerry Robinson and began working in 1953 alongside Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. When Marvel Comics launched, it was Ditko who drew The Amazing Spider-Man for it first three years, co-creating most of the supporting characters and villains with Stan Lee. He also worked on Doctor Strange before leaving Marvel for DC Comics. There, he revamped Blue Beetle and helped co-create The Question, The Changing Man, and Hawk & Dove. He was inducted into the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1990 and into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 1994.

2) Will Eisner

Quality Comics

It is impossible to have a list of the most influential comic book artists of all time without including the man after whom the most prestigious comic art award is named. Will Eisner was one of the earliest comic book artists to work in the medium, and he penned his series The Spirit from 1940 until 1952, creating an experimental art style that many artists tried to emulate over the years. To add to his influential status in the comic book world, Eisner is also the man responsible for the graphic novels, thanks to his book, A Contract with God: and Other Tenement Stories. He was eventually inducted into the Academy of Comic Book Arts Hall of Fame in 1971 and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1987.

1) Jack Kirby

marvel Comics

Other than Will Eisner, no comic book artist is more respected and influential than Jack Kirby. In 1940, Kirby and writer Joe Simon collaborated to co-create Captain America for Timely Comics. After serving in World War II, he returned to comics and worked for different companies before settling in at Marvel. There, Kirby co-created The Avengers, Fantastic Four, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Silver Surfer, Black Panther, and the X-Men, among others. That was enough to solidify him as the best of the best, but he wasn’t finished. At DC, he created the New Gods and Darkseid. The Jack Kirby Awards and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame were named in his honor.