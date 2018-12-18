‘Suicide Squad’ Version of Harley Quinn Revealed in New ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Set

It looks like The LEGO Movie 2: the Second Part might have a surprising DC Extended Universe connection.

Photos of the film’s “Welcome to Apocalypseburg!” LEGO set have made their way online, which showcase the various accessories and twelve minifigs that come included. While many of the minifigs are of the franchise’s original characters – like Lucy, Emmet, and even the “Where Are My Pants?” guy – there are a few DC characters in the mix. In addition to very Metal-esque versions of Batman and Green Lantern, a minifig of Suicide Squad‘s Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) can also be seen.

While The LEGO Movie 2 has been listed on Robbie’s IMDB page for quite some time, this set serves as arguably the most official confirmation yet that her version of Harley will appear in the film. Granted, there’s a bit of a narrative plothole there, as a version of Harley is already played by Jenny Slate in the the LEGO Movie franchise, but there’s probably a narrative reason for this change.

This means that fans can see a Robbie’s Harley Quinn in theaters sooner than later, and almost a full year before she reprises her character in live-action in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the R-rated film will be a much more adult take than what audiences will see in The LEGO Movie 2, it sounds like that will be a pretty positive thing.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.