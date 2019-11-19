The Rock’s Black Adam First Look Art Gets Animation Treatment

The Rock dropped a huge surprise last week when he revealed some slick Black Adam art with him as the famed DC character, complete with a release date for the much talked about but still mysterious solo film. The art was a result of a team-up between BossLogic and Jim Lee and showed what the Black Adam suit could end up looking like in the final film, though we’re not sure yet if that’s the case. That said, Twitter user @Veliokulan decided to work their magic and animate the awesome art, giving us a look at what Dwayne Johnson will look like in the role as he zooms off into the sky.

The animation features Rock’s Black Adam hovering above the rubble surging with power as the skies glow with a golden hue. The cape is flowing in the wind as well, and overall it’s a pretty impressive job on bringing this image to life, especially once Black Adam takes off and leaves a lightning bolt in his wake.

BossLogic loved the animation as well, posting it with the caption “My friend @veliokulan sent me this awesome animation of the Black Adam collab we did, thank you bro 😁 @TheRock @JimLee”

My friend @veliokulan sent me this awesome animation of the Black Adam collab we did, thank you bro 😁 @TheRock @JimLee pic.twitter.com/59batUWh4U — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 19, 2019

You can check out the full thing above.

Johnson couldn’t be more thrilled with the result of the art team-up between BossLogic and Lee, and Black Adam as a whole is a project he’s wanted to bring to the big screen for some time.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people.

It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.

Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.

This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️

Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.