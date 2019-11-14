First Look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally released a first look at what he will look like as the DC Comics anti-hero of Black Adam. The movie seems to have been in development forever but it is scheduled to begin production over the summer of 2020 before hitting theaters in December of 2021. Now, fans have their first look at Johnson in the role via a concept art design from digital artist BossLogic and DC Comics artist Jim Lee. Johnson shared the image on Instagram, sharing his enthusiasm for the character and comic book and the movies which they have been spawning.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people,” Johnson wrote in the post. “It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the first look at Johnson as Black Adam in the post below, which also contains the official release date!

“Well, you’re going to meet is you’re going to meet a character who’s going through a journey,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook.com in July. “And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of obviously Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there’s been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we’re very aware of.”

Johnson added that fans should expect quite an arc from the character. “Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain,” Johnson told ComicBook.com. “Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.”

What do you think of the Johnson as Black Adam? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Black Adam hits theaters on December 21, 2021.