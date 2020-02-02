Margot Robbie Still Has More The Suicide Squad Scenes to Film

Margot Robbie is out promoting Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but she’ll soon be returning to duty for The Suicide Squad. In a story on Instagram, the film’s director, James Gunn, confirmed that Robbie still has scenes to film for The Suicide Squad. Robbie debuted as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad movie and returns for Gunn’s follow-up, non-sequel. Gunn also said that he’s only seen some of Birds of Prey, which backs up the notion expressed by the Birds of Prey producers that the film isn’t trying to set up The Suicide Squad.

“This was designed to be its own thing, standalone, singular, as is James’s Suicide Squad,” said producer Sue Kroll. “But because the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there wasn’t any kind of consultation among the filmmakers on the movies. And they, of course, started much later, as we were getting close to wrap, and so things were done pretty much independently. But something like for example Boomerang, it’s interesting, when they started shooting and planning Suicide Squad, it evolved, his photo evolved out of that kind of conversation. So those kinds of connections, but very organic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robbie also spoke to ComicBook.com about The Suicide Squad and how it relates to Harley’s Birds of Prey experience. “You get to see another side of Harley,” Robbie says. “It’s interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it’s fun to see ‘Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?’ ‘What is she like now, after they’ve broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years’ time?’ I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

Like Birds of Prey, Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie is expected to earn an R-rating. The film’s cast also includes other returning stars such as Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New additions to the cast include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, John Cena, and Taika Waititi.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. The Suicide Squad opens on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Films projects include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.