The Suicide Squad Actors Knew if Their Characters Were Dying Before Joining the Film

James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad has long been letting fans know that they shouldn't expect everyone to make it out of the movie alive. The first casting announcement for the movie came with the warning "Don't get too attached" and Gunn means it. Responding to a fan question about whether or not the cast knew that their characters weren't going to live through the whole film, Gunn said the answer was, in fact, yes. "Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Or for new actors upon being offered the role."

Gunn previously made a comment about an unofficial betting line for the film's characters made by one site, claiming he could make a lot of money if it was real. While taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram last week the writer/director made a an even more extreme claim about the body count of the film. When asked specifically how many characters were going to die in The Suicide Squad, Gunn was candid and replied "Almost all of them." This excessive amount of deaths is also made clear by the film's R rating which is for "Strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity."

Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script or for new actors upon being offered the role. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/Y92JyLVyvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th in the US. Fans of the DC Comics team in the UK will get the chance to see it early though as the not a sequel/not a reboot will be released in theaters across the pond on July 30.