The Suicide Squad Almost Included More Mario Bros. References

If that moment in The Suicide Squad when Harley Quinn dropped a Mario Kart joke stuck out to you, you aren't alone. During last night's livetweet of the movie, director James Gunn answered a question about the moment, revealing that at one point in the movie's life, there were more Super Mario Bros. references, which actually helped to contextualize the one that survived the editing process and ended up in the movie. Per a tweet from the director, it comes from deleted scenes in which Harley repeatedly referred to Coronel (Ray Benitez) and Teniente (Rey Hernandez) as "Mario and Luigi."

Compared to Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad was relatively light on pop culture references. Of course, the ones that snuck in, like this, became fan-favorite lines right away.

You can see the tweet below.

In some cut scenes Harley referred to the Coronel & Teniente to “Mario & Luigi” much more often (which is why she calls them “Mario Kart racing douchebags.”) #TSSWatchParty https://t.co/NX0FCtN6zt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

The watch party last night was designed to give fans a chance to interact with Gunn and the cast before the movie leaves HBO Max at the end of the week. Once the movie's theatrical run is completed, and a home video release set, The Suicide Squad should return to the streaming platform.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.