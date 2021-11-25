The Suicide Squad: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Steve Agee in King Shark Bodysuit

The Suicide Squad became available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD last month and director James Gunn is still gracing the Internet with fun behind-the-scenes content. DC fans especially love posts about King Shark, the character voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Recently, Gunn took to social media to show off a neat video of the movie’s prop master creating some footprints for King Shark. While Stallone may have voiced the character, Steve Agee played the role on set, much like Sean Gunn does for Rocket in the Marvel movies. Earlier today, Gunn shared a hilarious photo of Agee in his King Shark bodysuit.

“On the Jotunheim set, @steveagee in his #KingShark bodysuit,” Gunn captioned the post. One fan commented, “We really need the cut of the movie with no CGI, just this,” and Agee replied, “That would be so disturbing.” You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1463551490212175879?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back when The Suicide Squad was filming, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis paid a visit to the set and spoke with Agee and his co-star, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), about Agee’s work as King Shark.

“I’m doing what Sean Gunn did for Rocket, is doing the motion capture,” Agee explained. “But it’s really easy. I come in and we run the scene with me and my weird suit and headpiece, and then I get to go sit down, and they keep redoing the same where they’re going to digitally put-“

Dastmalchian chimed in, “We always do it once with, once without, once with, once without. And if you guys are followed, and I’m sure all of you know and are familiar with how much Sean has brought to the Rocket character, what’s really fun is … Because Steve is a great actor all across the board, but he’s also just a brilliant comedian and improviser, so what’s fun is when we’re shooting … I’ll allow it. I put a pillow here. It was a very early casting decision because he knew that-“

“I was tall,” Agee added. “He needed somebody tall. Like, literally needed somebody tall.”

“He needed someone tall. But to have somebody there to … Because that character is such an important part of things that are going to be happening with this plot,” Dastmalchian replied. “And so it’s been really fun. And that’s another thing for me personally. The stakes involved in this are really high because of the property, the comic book, et cetera. But I do feel every day, like I’m going to work like we’re back at my house because Steve is a part of our family. It’s just weird that we’re now getting to be a part of a movie together because we hang out almost every day back in LA and in our real lives. And my kids, he’s like an uncle to them. And so that’s really fun.”

The Suicide Squad is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.