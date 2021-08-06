The Suicide Squad Cast and James Gunn to Guest Star on Wipeout

✖

We're a little over a month away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC Comics blockbuster is already finding its way into the public consciousness. The characters from the live-action film will be appearing in countless toys, comics, and other pieces of merchandise — and now, it looks like they'll even be crossing over into reality TV. On Wednesday, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn shared a promo for an upcoming episode of Wipeout, which just so happens to be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena. The promo revealed that multiple members of the film's cast — and Gunn himself — will be appearing on Wipeout's episode on Sunday, August 1st, and even makes a joke about Cena's proclivity for wearing the Peacemaker costume.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

What do you think of the cast and crew of The Suicide Squad guest-starring on Wipeout? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.