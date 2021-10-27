The Suicide Squad Deleted Scenes Revealed

Tuesday, October 26th saw the home release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The beloved DC blockbuster is finally available to purchase on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD formats, in addition to digital rentals. This means that the movie is available to tons of fans once again, but it also means that we get to now see all of the gems hidden throughout the film’s special features.

In addition to a gag reel, director commentary, alternate trailers, and all kinds of behind-the-scenes featurettes, The Suicide Squad‘s home release comes with a slew of deleted and extended scenes. These will likely be the first features that fans flock to once they take home the Blu-ray.

There are eight additional scenes in The Suicide Squad‘s special features. Five of the scenes are brand new, while three are extended versions of scenes we actually saw in the movie.

If you aren’t planning to purchase The Suicide Squad right away, or are just really curious to see what actually happens in the deleted scenes, we’ve got you covered. Let’s break ’em down.

Luna’s Birds

This scene gives a little more characterization to both Luna and General Mateo Suarez. While discussing Luna’s beloved birds, which Mateo clearly doesn’t like or understand, Luna notices blood on the face of his right hand man. Mateo explains that he had three workers in the kitchen killed for being related to the Herrera family, before the camera pulls back to reveal their heads on pikes outside of the birdcage.

Luna chastises Mateo before attempting to clean him up.

Harley’s Palace Staff

After Harley is sent to the palace to meet Luna, she is greeted by a horde of staff members who are all quietly standing by as she makes her way inside. She bops around from person to person, sharing what she wants done with each of them. Some folks she wants to engage in a face swap “like in the movie Face/Off,” while others she wants to be taken out immediately.

Of course, none of her instructions are actually followed. The scene ends with Harley entering the palace and heading up to her meeting with Luna.

Waller’s Shirt

In perhaps the funniest scene of the deleted lineup, Rick Flag takes an opportunity to explain to Bloodsport why he ended up on the dummy squad that Waller used as a distraction at the beginning of the movie. If you found it strange that Flag began the film on the team whose only purpose was to die, this helps make some sense of things.

According to Flag’s story (which includes a flashback), he thinks Waller wanted him to die because he made fun of her shirt in the Belle Reeve offices a while back. Flag remarked that Waller’s shirt looks like “a gang of clowns just shit all over,” causing a laugh from other staff members. Needless to say, Waller wasn’t a fan.

When Bloodsport challenges whether or not Waller would actually kill one of her own over a shirt, Flag simply says, “You don’t know Amanda Waller.”

Squad on the Bus (Extended)

The first of the extended scenes shows a little more of King Shark’s desire to fit in with the world around him. As they drive, Shark looks out the window at everyone living their lives, longing to do some of the same things they can. Unfortunately the moment ends on a sad note for King Shark as Flag barks at him to keep his head down and stay hidden from sight.

King Shark Wants to Play

The next two scenes go hand-in-hand, as one doesn’t really happen without the other. They also piggyback on the previous scene quite nicely.

“King Shark Wants to Play” is a shorter scene, but it says a lot about who King Shark actually is. There are two children playing on the ground outside of the bus where Shark is waiting for the others to return with the Thinker, and he decides to step out and have some fun with them.

“World’s Lamest Superhero”

When Ratcatcher II and Polka-Dot Man return to the bus, they realize King Shark is gone, so they have to find him quickly and make their escape. Polka-Dot Man stays in the van with a gun pointed at Thinker, who does his best to try and make his captor turn on his allies. (This ultimately doesn’t work as Polka-Dot Man shoots Thinker in the ear and proves to himself that he’s strong.)

Ratcatcher uses her furry friends to search the nearby area for King Shark. She worries for the worst when she hears a young child yelling, but she enters a room only to find Shark playing cars with the two kids he met by the bus.

Getting to Jotunheim (Extended)

The Squad arrives at Jotunheim to try and shut down Project Starfish, but they need to sneak through security first. Thinker is driving the bus while the team hides on the floor.

When Thinker potentially lets something slip, and the soldiers begin to open up the back of the bus, Polka-Dot Man lets some of his dots slip through the crack, convincing the soldiers that the bus contains hazardous materials.

Starro Kills Thinker (Extended)

This is by far the gnarliest of all the deleted or extended scenes. The scene in which Starro kills his captor is already gruesome in this movie, but this scene adds another layer to it.

After tearing Thinker in half, Starro slams him up against the wall and pulls him back close, showing off the half of his face that has been completely crushed. Only after showing the disfigured man to the camera does Starro kill him once and for all.