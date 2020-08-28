The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals If DC Forbade Him From Using Any Characters

✖

Last week brought a ton of DC-related news thanks to DC FanDome, and we finally got to learn who most of the cast is playing in The Suicide Squad. Since the event, director James Gunn has poted some fun content on social media, including the tease that the 1967 film, The Dirty Dozen, provided inspiration for his upcoming movie. In the comments on the post, Gunn answered some questions, including whether there were any DC characters he was not allowed to use.

“Was there any one you wanted to use but DC said no to?,” one fan asked. Gunn replied with a simple, “Nope!” He answered some other questions in the comments, including, “Is Weasel practical in the movie?? Cgi? Or a mix of both?” The director replied, “Mix.” You can read all of his replies to fans in the post below:

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Margot Robbie previously said of the film. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

Do you have any guesses on who Waititi is playing in The Suicide Squad? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

