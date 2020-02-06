The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn and Batgirl Team-Up

✖

We're just a matter of days away from the release of The Suicide Squad, a film that will once again bring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) onto the big screen. This will mark Harley's third appearance in live-action, following breakout roles in both Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Part of the thrill of seeing Robbie's Harley has been watching her interact with other heroes and villains from the DC universe — and apparently, one of the most recently-cast characters is someone Robbie definitely wants to partner up with. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie reacted to the news that Leslie Grace has been cast as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, who is set to debut in her own HBO Max movie. Robbie not only expressed enthusiasm to the news, but she immediately joked that she wants to share the screen with Grace's Batgirl.

"I didn't know that! Oh, how cool! That's wicked. She's amazing," Robbie said, before adding, "Yeah, I'm calling-- Warner Bros, can you put me through to DC? Yeah, thank you. I'm on it. Don't worry."

Fans have been waiting a long time to potentially see Batgirl and Harley Quinn team up in the movies, especially after the former character was rumored to be making her debut in Birds of Prey. Despite Barbara canonically being a founding member of the Birds of Prey team in the comics, she did not make an appearance in the film, but fans have still hoped to see her character enter that fold (especially since Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson also wrote the Batgirl script). With rumors previously swirling about a Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens trilogy of movies — which could pit Batgirl, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) against Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman — that certainly doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in an interview last year. "I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

The Suicide Squad is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.