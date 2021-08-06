The Suicide Squad Sequel Gets Disappointing Update From James Gunn

✖

In 2021, The Suicide Squad arrived in theaters and on HBO Max and became one of the most acclaimed DC films in recent memory. James Gunn's take on the classic comic team quickly won fans over and launched an entire DC sub-franchise, with the hit series Peacemaker spinning out of the film's events. A second season of Peacemaker is already in the works, as is another spinoff series from that group of characters. It seems like all roads are leading Gunn back to The Suicide Squad 2, but that might not be the case.

Speaking to The Playlist, Gunn was asked specifically about returning for a sequel to The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker revealed that, while there have been some conversations, it's not something he's rushing to do any time soon. For now, he's sticking to the world of television.

"Yeah, we've talked about it," Gunn explained. "But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that's what I'm going to spend the next year of my life doing."

Gunn went on to say that he's still deciding what his next feature film is going to be, once he gets through this current run of television. It could end up being a sequel to The Suicide Squad or another DC film, but there's a good chance it's also something completely different.

"I'm thinking about what that next movie will be," he said. "And is that next movie going to be- if first of all, it could be something completely different than [the world of DC]. And I'm excited about Mike De Luca coming in to [Warner Bros.], frankly, because I've known him for a long time and I love Toby [Emmerich], but I've also known De Luca he's been a friend of mine for many, many years."

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do next because it could be a movie outside of [DC], but it could be a DC movie that has to do with these characters," Gunn continued. "Does that mean it's the Suicide Squad movie or something else that's within that world or a little bit different than that? And that I'm not exactly sure."

