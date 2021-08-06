The Suicide Squad: Marvel's Kevin Feige Already Knows the Spoilers About James Gunn's DC Movie

✖

James Gunn is a rare director who has big ties to both Marvel and DC. The creative is known for helming both Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel and recently wrapped production on DC's The Suicide Squad. Gunn has previously squashed rumors that there's a rivalry between the two studios and shared that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even visited The Suicide Squad set. In fact, the latest issue of Empire Magazine revealed that Feige knows everything there is to know about the upcoming DC movie.

"Kevin knew who all those characters were for months before we revealed them at FanDome,” Gunn shared. "He still knows who the villain is. I think he’s pretty trustworthy with his NDA!" The director also revealed that when Feige found out Gunn was making The Suicide Squad, he pleaded, "Please, please make a good movie. Just… make a great movie."

"I told Kevin Feige before I took the job and he was very cool and supportive as he always is," Gunn previously wrote on social media. "He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D'Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community."

During the Empire interview, Gunn also talked about some differences between Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

"I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians are good – apart from Nebula, who’s the outlier,” Gunn told Empire. "But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.