The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Debuts New IMAX Poster, Reveals When Tickets Go On Sale

In less than a month, fans will get a chance to see James Gunn's unique take on the DC Comics universe, when The Suicide Squad officially arrives in theaters and on HBO Max. The film has already gotten a pretty memorable marketing campaign filled with various trailers and other promotional material — and now, we can add a stunning new IMAX poster to the list. The poster was shared by Gunn to his social media on Tuesday, and showcases the film's absurd ensemble of DC antiheroes and villains running into action. Gunn's tweet also praises seeing the film in IMAX, reveals that tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 14th.

#TheSuicideSquad was tailor made for @IMAX, filmed completely with IMAX cameras. See it when it opens August 6. Tickets on sale TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/fFuxHy5pqh — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

"There was no plan until James said, 'That's a movie I want to go make,'" producer Peter Safran revealed during a 2019 visit to the film's set. "And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with."

"Basically DC came and said, 'Hey, what do you want to do?' Anything?'" Gunn explained. "I was playing with a few different ideas of a few different DC properties and this was the one that just took off," he explained. "I just fell in love with this particular story that we're telling right now. And I fell in love with some of the characters and the way we could do it."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.