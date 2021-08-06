The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scenes Explained

✖

After years of anticipation, The Suicide Squad has finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max. James Gunn's star-studded, high-octane blockbuster has undeniably left fans with a lot to take in, with twists and turns that you won't see coming. That seems to be true even down to The Suicide Squad's final moments, as the blockbuster includes not just one, but multiple post-credits scenes. It might not be the massive number of post-credits scenes we got in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the sequences are both significant in wildly-different ways. Obviously, major spoilers for The Suicide Squad below! Only look if you want to know!

The first scene — which is really more of a coda than anything — occurs immediately after the film's ending title card, and jumps back to Weasel (Sean Gunn), the child-killing animal-man hybrid who was part of the unbelievably deadly storming of the Corto Maltese beach at the beginning of the film. While it had certainly seemed like Weasel died alongside most of his teammates in that fight, the scene shows Weasel coming back to life and waking up at night time, before awkwardly sauntering into the nearby forest. Given the fact that the first beach scene also took place in the evening, there's no telling if Weasel's resurrection occurred immediately after, or days later following the rest of the Squad's fight against Starro. Either way, Weasel is left to roam free — and maybe even annoy Firestorm in the future.

The second scene does occur at the very end of the credits, and more directly sets up what's in store for the world of The Suicide Squad. The scene opens with Belle Reve employees Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) being led through an emergency room, as a doctor provides them update on a patient. The doctor argues that it was a miracle that the patient survived his apparent death, and was immediately airlifted back to the United States.

That patient is none other than Peacemaker (John Cena), who had been shot in the heart by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in one of the film's most emotionally-charged moments, after Peacemaker threatened to kill Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) to prevent the truth about Project Starfish from getting out. Outside of the bullet from Bloodsport, it had been assumed that Peacemaker would have been buried in the rubble once Starro fully got out, but it doesn't seem like that's the case. When the doctor asks what Harcourt and Economos need to do with Peacemaker, Harcourt remarks that it involves "saving the f-cking world."

This directly tees up the events of the Peacemaker HBO Max series, which is expected to debut on the streaming service in early 2022. Not only were Cena, Holland, and Agee already reported to be returning for the series, but this scene does confirm that it definitely is set after the events of The Suicide Squad, something that seemed up in the air for the chunk of screentime when Peacemaker was presumed dead.

