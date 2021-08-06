Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms The Suicide Squad Spinoff Release Date on HBO Max

✖

James Gunn has been super busy filming Peacemaker for DC and HBO Max, but the director still takes the time to answer fan questions on social media. Gunn often shares little details about his upcoming projects online, and today he took to Instagram to say, "Answering a few questions as I head to another night shoot on #Peacemaker." He responded to a handful of inquiries, including one we have also been wondering about for a while: the approximate release date for Peacemaker.

"When can we expect the show?," one fan asked. "January 2022," Gunn replied. There you have it! The show should premiere on HBO Max about five months after the release of The Suicide Squad, which will feature John Cena's debut as Peacemaker. You can check out a screenshot of Gunn's Instagram Story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

As for The Suicide Squad, Gunn recently made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters. In fact, he recently joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn told Den of Geek. "I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.