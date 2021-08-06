The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Addresses Why Weasel Doesn't Wear Clothes

✖

Audiences have gotten a slew of new looks at The Suicide Squad this past week, with two full trailers, a number of posters, and other early details surrounding the project. With the film's August release date gradually drawing near, fans have begun to speculate about a lot of different elements of its madcap plot and cast of characters — and it looks like writer-director James Gunn is answering even the most specific of questions. In a tweet on Thursday, shortly after the film's second trailer release, Gunn took to Twitter to answer why Weasel (Sean Gunn) does not wear pants or other clothes, even though the Squad's other humanoid member, King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) does. Gunn answered the question in a pretty amusing way, comparing hypothetically putting clothes on Weasel to "putting clothes on a cat."

Have you ever tried to put clothes on your cat? #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/etieRRdNCt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

For the record, Weasel's track record of wearing clothes in the pages of DC Comics is also somewhat spotty. Initially introduced in The Fury of Firestorm #35, John Monroe/Weasel was a recluse teacher at a Pennsylvania university who went on to become a serial killer, and donned the costumed identity of Weasel to do so. More often than not, the character sports an orange leotard, but some appearances did have him less clothed.

So, while Weasel's appearance in The Suicide Squad might be a little bit jarring, it definitely fits with the more bizarre vibe that the film is trying to take with his character.

"This is not a man in a weasel suit. This is a real weasel," Sean Gunn said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb last year. "He's really a giant weasel in a little bit of a man's body."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.