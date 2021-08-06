The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Announces "You Don't Know Squad" Early Screenings and Cast Q&A

✖

The release date of The Suicide Squad is gradually getting closer, and it seems like fans are eager to see the project when it arrives in theaters and on HBO Max. For those who would like a chance to experience the film a little bit earlier — and learn some exclusive behind-the-scenes details in the process — it looks like James Gunn has got you covered. On Monday, Gunn announced a series of "You Don't Know Squad" early screenings, which will give fans in certain U.S. cities the chance to see the film a week early on Thursday, July 29th. If that wasn't promising enough, the screenings will also be followed by an NSFW Q&A with the film's cast and crew. For more information on the screenings — and to claim your free tickets — you can do so here.

So many people are asking how they can see #TheSuicideSquad early. Well, you’re invited to #YouDontKnowSquad, an exclusive screening of #TheSuicideSquad, followed by an NSFW Q&A with me and the cast! Reserve your seats while supplies last: https://t.co/qvxQ5zsqiM pic.twitter.com/9LSS7ueOdE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 27, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Will you be checking out these early screenings of The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.