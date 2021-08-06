The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls It "Intimidating" to Curse Out Idris Elba

✖

Potential spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow! One of the most memorable moments in the early part of James Gunn's new DC movie is when Idris Elba's Bloodsport gets a visit from his daughter Tyla, played by Storm Reid. The pair share a tense moment together which culminates in the two of them trading F-bombs for a bit, at least three apiece. Even though it doesn't have explosions or a giant starfish it's a very memorable sequence. Speaking in a new interview Reid opened up about this scene in particular and screaming "F--k" at Idris Elba, confirming what we all suspected and calling it intimidating.

"It is very intimidating, especially the way you put it, cursing out Idris Elba!," Reid told Variety. "It’s all part of the fun of acting, stepping into your character’s shoes and trying to embody a character, but also not neglect your raw emotion as a human being. They all made me feel comfortable. We had a day of going back and forth. Mr. James, he really made us go at it and had us do it a lot of different ways. I think the cut that made it into the movie is really darn good and I’m proud of it.

Reid also spoke about her big scene at the end of the movie, seeing Elba's character battling with Starro in Corto Maltese on the television.

"We shot that scene on my first day of filming. Mr. James (Gunn) basically said, 'Look at this TV' — it was a blank TV set — 'and just imagine you’ve seen your dad basically save the world and do good things, and think about the journey that he has to go on.' We only shot that scene in two takes. I remember it vividly, because it was very fast, but it was pretty fun."

The 18-year-old actress said that it would a "dream" to return for a follow-up but added "I’m just grateful to have been a part of it. Maybe she’ll pop up in the next one if there is a next one, and I would not be opposed to that at all."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.