Creature Commandos Executive Producer Teases "Fantastic" DCU Series (Exclusive)

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe is about to become a reality, beginning with the animated series Creature Commandos. Written by Gunn, the series' take on the DC team of the same name boasts an impressive ensemble cast and crew, including veteran DC executive producer Dean Lorey. While speaking to ComicBook about his work on Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Lorey offered high praise for Creature Commandos, teasing that fans will be blown away by the eclectic cast of characters when the series makes its debut in December.

"It was great, and it was really different in the sense that James Gunn had written all of the scripts before we started shooting," Lorey explained. "Usually, I'm one of the writers on a show, even if I'm running it. But James had fully written the scripts. They were great scripts. Everybody was really, really excited about them. So the process went into production quicker than normal, because there were scripts that were ready to go. And we were really lucky to get voice cast that [we have]. I think the Harley voice cast is great, and Kite Man, and I think the Creature Commandos voice cast is easily the equal of those. It just was a pure pleasure to be working with James, who had such a very clear vision of what he wanted the show to be. He really knows that world. He knows it backwards and forwards. So just in terms of making the show, it's been a pleasure, and everybody has been great to work with. I think it's going to be a significant release. I don't know if people really know what they're in for yet, but it's fantastic. We're so proud of it."

"God, I love them all," Lorey said when asked about his favorite character. "I really do love them all. But in a way, my heart is with G.I. Robot. I just love him. He's played by Sean Gunn, and I was really curious when Sean came in to record, because I didn't really have a take on what that would sound like, how robot-y would it be, and all of that. He brought such a beautiful humanity to it. He also played Weasel, another great character. Every one of those characters is heavily featured in different episodes, so you really get to fully know all those characters... It's definitely an adult show. There's a real sweetness to it, though, to many of the characters, as you get into their stories."

What Is Creature Commandos About?

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they're your last, worst option.

The cast of Creature Commandos includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The series is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos will premiere exclusively on Max on Thursday, December 5th.