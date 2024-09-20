The Penguin 'Weeks Ahead' Trailer Has Thrilling Teases for Future Episodes

The Penguin premiered on HBO and Max, and after Episode 1 was over, DC and HBO released a new trailer previewing what will happen in the weeks ahead of the show – which you can watch below! Like the previous trailer for The Penguin, this "Weeks Ahead" trailer begins with an actual clip of a scene between Oswald Cobb/Penguin (Colin Farrell) and his mother Francis Cobb (Deirdre O'Connell), in which Oz is being coerced into swearing some kind of vow to his mother. After that, we get another great mix of voiceover narration, sound bites, and a sizzle reel of footage all hinting at a twisted mix of mental/verbal chess games and an all-out, gun-busting war that will be fought for control of Gotham City's underworld.

(Photo: HBO / Warner Bros.)

Some of the highlights from the new sizzle reel of footage include shots of what looks to be a young Oswald (hinting at some kind of flashback portion of a future episode); street kid Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) walking the razor's edge both internally and externally as he tries to play "Robin" to Oz's "Batman" (source of traumas yet unknown); Oz and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) continuing their excellent mind/word games, while Oz seems to pull a blade and attack underboss Johnny Viit. Other scenes hint at Sofia getting her own larger arc looking back at Arkham; Francis Cobb slowly but surely revealing her dragon-lady true face – oh, and the bullets, bombs, and blood that will be exchanged as the different gangland factions inevitably come to some violent collisions.

So far, reactions to The Penguin premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most viewers putting the show on the tier of HBO's The Sopranos with its crime drama/family drama intrigue and examination of truly savage psychopathic characters. There's even Emmys talk already been thrown around for the likes of Farrell, Milioti, and O'Connell – and this new trailer is only making it seem like that early talk is going to be fully warranted by the time this show ends.

In ComicBook's review of The Penguin, critic Jenna Anderson writes: "The Penguin redefines what verisimilitude can mean in the world of comic book adaptations... The series is not only one of the better crime dramas in recent memory, it is one of the best examples of how to branch out decades of beloved lore."

The Penguin: New Episode Release Schedule

Here's the release schedule for the rest of The Penguin season 1. New episodes will air on HBO and be released to stream on Max at the same time.

Sunday, Sept. 29th: Episode 2 – "Inside Man"

Sunday, Oct. 6th: Episode 3 – "Bliss"

Sunday, Oct. 13th: Episode 4 – "Cent'Anni"

Sunday, Oct. 20th: Episode 5 – "Homecoming"

Sunday, Oct. 27th: Episode 6 – "Gold Summit"

Sunday, Nov. 3rd: Episode 7 – "Top Hat"

Sunday, Nov. 10th: Episode 8 (Finale) – "Great or Little Thing"

The Penguin Cast Explained

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb/Penguin, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The premiere episode was written by Craig Zobel (The Hunt, American Gods) and director by Lauren LeFranc, who also serves as creator and showrunner of the series.