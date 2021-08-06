The Suicide Squad Released a New Trailer and Fans Are Shook

With the release date of The Suicide Squad fast approaching, movie fans have been eager to see another look at the upcoming blockbuster. Writer-director James Gunn recently hinted on social media that a final trailer for the film would be arriving in the near future — and on Tuesday morning, fans got their answer. A new two-minute trailer for The Suicide Squad was made available early that morning, but only available exclusively via YouTube advertisements. While the trailer was eventually uploaded officially, fans definitely didn't waste time voicing their excitement about it.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The new The Suicide Squad trailer has definitely hyped up fans, between the unconventional way it was released, the epic moments, and otherwise. Here are just a few of the tweets about it.