Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Cast Picks Characters to Run the Course in New Clip (Exclusive)

We're officially less than a week away from The Suicide Squad, and it seems like fans are only growing more and more excited to see what it brings to the DC universe. If you can't quite wait to witness the film's star-studded ensemble cast share the screen together, an upcoming episode of the hit competition show Wipeout has you covered. On Sunday, August 1st, TBS will be airing Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which will feature cameo appearances from some of the film's cast and crew. Ahead of its premiere, ComicBook.com is able to debut an exclusive clip from Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, which shows just some of the fun that's in store.

The clip, which you can check out below, shows The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, stars Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.) and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Wipeout host Camille Kostek trying to determine which characters from the film would be best suited to run the course. As the video proves, their answers vary pretty widely.

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special is also set to see appearances from Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) and John Cena (Peacemaker), who also hosts the hit game show alongside Kostek and Nicole Byer.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

What do you think of this look at Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special is set to air on Sunday, August 1st at 9pm ET/PT. The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.