‘The Watchmen’ TV Series Gets Filming Start Date

Things are moving right along with HBO‘s adaptation of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking comic series, Watchmen. The network is moving forward with the pilot and a filming date has been set for the series.

According to That Hashtag Show, Watchmen will begin filming in March 2018. The project is being developed by Lost and The Leftovers alum Damon Lindelof, who happens to be a longtime of the comic series. Lindelof, who is acting as executive producer for the show, has previously said that he’s interested in making the series because a dangerous world needs dangerous television.

“Watchmen — it was dangerous,” Lindelof said earlier this at Vulture Fest LA. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times and we need dangerous shows. What we think about superheroes is wrong. I love the Marvel movies and we saw Justice League this morning and I’m all for Wonder Woman and Batman and I grew up on these characters, but we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good.”

While we don’t yet have details about how the HBO show plans to take on the classic graphic novel, this isn’t the first time the story has been adapted. The graphic novel was previously turned into a film by Zack Snyder and while the 2009 film wasn’t a huge money-maker at the box office, it was generally well-received by fans and that fan interest may bode well for the HBO show.

Watchmen television series is currently in development and has no release date at this time.