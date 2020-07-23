Batman: Three Jokers Extended Preview Released by DC

For years, DC Comics fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Batman: Three Jokers will bring into the canon. The highly-anticipated miniseries has been teased for since 2016, after Batman spied three distinct versions of The Joker while sitting in the Mobius Chair. As DC underwent yet another continuity reboot with DC Rebirth, the question of what was up with the Three Jokers has loomed in fans' minds ever since. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to figure out what the series will entail. On Thursday, DC debuted an extended preview of interior art for Batman: Three Jokers #1, which teases the heartwrenching events that are in store.

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Batman: Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. The series will hail from Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, and Brad Anderson, and promises to bring "a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced."

"This story is focused on -- and I don't want to spoil it too much -- but it's not focused on other dimensions or alternate earths or whatever," Johns said in 2018. "It focuses on the origins of the Joker and Bruce's realization that there's more than one operating. It's all about scars and healing wrong and healing right and pain. If I could tell one Joker story, this is the one I would tell... There's this really fun scene where Joker drives this truck. He goes to the woods and there's a cabin with a light on, and he knocks on the door and there's a Joker standing there wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and The Joker says, 'that's my shirt.'"

Batman: Three Jokers #1 will be released on August 25th.