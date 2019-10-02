Timothee Chalamet Addresses If He Would Play Robin

A year ago, before Warner Bros. announced that Robert Pattinson would don the cape and cowl as the next Batman in Matt Reeves’ film, the internet had another suggestion for who might play the iconic hero: Timothée Chalamet. While that ultimately ended up being wishful thinking for some fans, it turns out that Chalamet is a fan of Batman and his sidekick, Robin. Speaking with Variety, Chalamet revealed that he’s been a Robin fan since he was a child and that he’s “not averse” to playing the character.

On the red carpet for his movie The King, Chalamet revealed that he used to tell people he was Robin as a child and while Robin’s not a character that ends up in movies for various reasons, he’s open to the challenge.

“I grew up – you can ask my mum, who’s here – people in the elevator would ask me when I was five-years-old, ‘What’s your name?’ and I would say Robin,” he told Variety. “Actually every director steered away from putting Robin [in a movie] — well, actually Zack Snyder had a flashback of Robin, but it was like three seconds and I don’t even know if it was Robin by name but they’ve steered away from it because it’s hard to do dramatically or something, and I … I’m not averse to those universes.”

For the moment it doesn’t appear that Robin is going to be making his way into The Batman but a character that may end up being part of the project is Catwoman. On Tuesday it was reported that Warner Bros. Pictures is looking for an actress of color to portray Selina Kyle in the film. In a recent podcast appearance, Variety reporter Justin Kroll dropped the little tidbit of information. It’s not the first time the report has surfaced, either. Last month it was reported that Reeves was looking for an actress for the role and that Zoe Kravitz would be an ideal choice. At this time, Reeves hasn’t confirmed any of these details, including that Catwoman will even be part of the film.

What we do know is that Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill are both in talks for roles in The Batman, with Wright in talks for the role of Commissioner Gordon and Hill up for a villain role.

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.